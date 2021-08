CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. To the shock and dismay of wrestling fans around the world, WWE came to terms with the release of Ric Flair in August 2021, bringing an end to one of the greatest chapters, not only in the Nature Boy’s career but also the history of the sport. Since jumping ship from NWA and signing with WWE (then-WWF) in 1991, Flair spent large periods of time over the past 30 years stylin’ and profilin’ as he transitioned from a full-time wrestlers to one of the ambassadors of the company and wrestling as a whole.