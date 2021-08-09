The Kid LAROI scores first No. 1 with 'Stay' featuring Justin Bieber
"The Kid LAROI was born Aug. 17, 2003, making him the most-recently-born artist to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100," Gary Trust relayed for this Billboard deep-dive into the milestone. "Thus, his age as of the Aug. 14, 2021-dated chart: three days shy of his 18th birthday. He's the youngest artist to lead the survey since Jawsh 685 was 17 years, 11 months and two weeks old when 'Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),' with Jason Derulo and BTS, topped the Oct. 17, 2020, chart."
Comments / 0