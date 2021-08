Employees at the Redstone 8 Cinemas in Kimball Junction are negotiating with the theater’s parent company for a $15 an hour starting wage. Zinnia Kenny is an employee at Redstone 8 and has worked there on and off since 2016. She told KPCW she and her colleagues sent documents to the theater’s parent company, Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Theatres, on August 9th requesting a raise to $15 an hour. Kenny said employees currently start at $10.50 an hour, with supervisors making $11.75.