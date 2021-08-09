Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Diamond Jack From 'Love Is Blind: After The Altar' On Carlton, What Went Wrong With Rumeal, And Not Giving Up On Love

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe shares why she returned for 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' and why she's not giving up on finding love anytime soon. You can’t hold back Diamond Jack. The beauty, whom a horde of quarantining Netflix viewers were introduced to from the hit series Love Is Blind last February, made that clear when asked how she deals with the disappointments she’s faced while looking for love. There was the very unfortunate confrontation with her short-lived fiancé Carlton Morton, which ended in him calling her out her name and her throwing her engagement ring in a pool. (He would return it to her at the reunion. She’s since flushed it.) And upon her return for the short follow-up series, After the Altar, a seemingly promising connection with a guy named Rumeal ended with him leaving in frustration because he couldn’t have 100 percent of her attention at the anniversary party that reunited cast. It wasn’t easy, but don’t let the tears fool you. She’s doing just fine.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iam#Love Is Blind#Not Giving Up On Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
TV Seriescreativeloafing.com

Meet stars of Netflix's Love is Blind, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed host a talk, Q&A, and signing for their new book, Leap Of Faith. Come by and meet this dynamic duo!. The fan-favorite couple from Netflix’s “delicious romp” (Slate) Love Is Blind share their engaging and accessible love advice for the modern world, the ups and downs they’ve experienced during their first years of marriage, and exclusive behind-the-scenes anecdotes. They’ll take us back to the origins of their whirlwind romance to tell their story. We’ll find out what led them to the show in the first place, how scary it was to bare their souls to strangers on television, and how things shifted—for better and for worse—once the cameras went off and the rings were on.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Does 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Do for a Living? She Said She Earns a Six-Figure Salary

Fans of Netflix's hit reality dating show Love Is Blind would agree that Season 1 was filled with controversial characters. From Carlton Morton’s blowup about his sexuality to Damian Powers' scandalous ways, the series has been filled with some drama. But, nothing compares to that of Jessica Batten — who famously tried to get between Amber Pike and Matt Barnett’s relationship.
TV SeriesDaily Beast

Giannina Gibelli Spills All the Tea on That Wild ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Reunion and Ditching Damian

When Netflix surprise-announced that it was dropping a three-episode Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunion special, the news was met with a collective shrug. After all, the original series, following a group of men and women who speed-date in separated pods over 10 days before proposing to a disembodied voice, aired way back in Feb. 2020, which seems like a lifetime ago.
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Jessica Batten Says She And Mark Cuevas Agreed To Say No At Altar Ahead Of The Love Is Blind Season 1 Finale

It’s hard to believe that Netflix’s Love Is Blind came out two years ago. While Netflix has pumped out plenty of other dating shows since, there was something different about this one. Taking a more serious tone, couples weren’t allowed to see each other until well into their relationship. With a few even proposing marriage […] The post Jessica Batten Says She And Mark Cuevas Agreed To Say No At Altar Ahead Of The Love Is Blind Season 1 Finale appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1: Where Are They Now? Get Updates on the Cast Post-’After the Altar’ Special

Netflix’s After the Altar special left fans with burning questions about Giannina Gibelli, Damian Powers, Mark Cuevas and more Love Is Blind season 1 cast members. More than one year after filming the reality series in 2018, fans met Giannina, Damian, Mark, Jessica Batten, Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike, Matthew Barnett, Kelly Chase, Kenny Barnes, Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton when Love Is Blind started streaming in February 2020. While the show originally featured 30 men and women, only six couples formed outside of the “pods” — a.k.a. got engaged after talking through a wall and without seeing each other in person.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

What's Really Going On With Love Is Blind's Damian And Giannina?

Love may sometimes be blind, but Giannina Gibelli is seeing things clearly now. The reality star provided an update on where she and Damian Powers are at on August 2 — just days after the three-episode "Love is Bind: After the Alter ” reunion aired. "For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," Giannina told Entertainment Tonight. The on/off couple met on Season 1 of "Love is Blind" in 2018 and even got engaged. But fans were left at a cliffhanger when they saw Damian dramatically ditch Giannina at the altar during the finale. Somehow, they worked things out and continued dating after the show, yet the relationship wasn't without complications.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Jessica Batten Says Two ‘Love Is Blind’ Co-Stars Blocked Her

Love Is Blind fans know that not all the castmates get along. And after the reunion special, it’s clear that Amber Pike and Jessica Batten still aren’t on great terms. In fact, Jessica recently revealed that Amber and her husband Matt Barnett blocked her on social media. Jessica Batten tried...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Who is Nicolle Bradley from “Love After Lockup?”

Since its debut in 2018, the WE TV series Love After Lockup has documented the relationships between inmates/people who have recently been released and their partners. While there have been a couple of somewhat successful stories, there have also been quite a few that will leave you scratching your head. Nicolle Bradley’s relationship with her boyfriend, Daonte, is one of the latter. The two met while Nicolle was in jail and Daonte quickly fell in love. Nicolle on the other hand, seems to have more interest in what Daonte can do for her than having a relationship with him. However, could there be more to her than what we see on the show? Of course. Keep reading to learn more about Nicolle Bradley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy