Nikki A.S.H. on Fans Criticizing Her New WWE Persona
Nikki Cross appeared on the June 21 episode of Monday Night Raw with a brand new gimmick — Nikki A.S.H. (Almost a Superhero). She's explained both on TV and in interviews that the character was purely her creation, one that is meant to uplift others through the power of believing in oneself. But for as positive of a message as her character is meant to deliver, it has been met with some criticism from vocal fans watching along at home. Initial reactions to her costume were mixed, and her loss against Charlotte Flair on the July 26 episode of Raw followed by the show-closing "I almost beat you" promo was met with widespread mockery.comicbook.com
