Black Soil: Our Better Nature, a Black-owned and operated agribusiness based in Lexington, Kentucky, writes that its mission is to “reconnect Black Kentuckians to their legacy and heritage in agriculture.” Such a mission is emblematic of Black food mattering, as the organization seeks to uplift the stories and experiences of Black farmers through farm tours, farm-to-table dinners, workshops, and other collaborations across the commonwealth. Black Soil’s approach integrates both urban and rural producers and consumers in engaging with the key themes of education, economic development and empowerment. And they are hardly alone in demonstrating that Black food matters.