AMC Entertainment saw revenue surge to $444 million last quarter from a pandemic-stalled $18.9 million a year ago. Net losses narrowed to $349 million from $561 million. Both beat Wall Street estimates after the numbers were reported Monday, plumping the volatile stock by more than 7% in late trading. The nation’s biggest theater chain, which struggled mightily to avoid bankruptcy for most of last year before being embraced by chat-room retail investors, said it has more than $2 billion in cash available including an untapped revolving credit facility. Chairman and CEO Adam Aron will lead a conference call at 5 pm ET...