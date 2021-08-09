Khanna endorses Padilla, ending primary challenge speculation

© Greg Nash

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) endorsed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) on Monday, putting to rest speculation that the progressive California congressman would launch a primary challenge to Padilla next year.

“I am so honored, so excited to endorse Alex Padilla today for the United States Senate,” Khanna said in a video message posted online.

Standing beside Padilla, Khanna touted the California senator’s record since replacing now-Vice President Harris in the Senate seven months ago.

“You’ve been on all the progressive policies,” Khanna said. “You’re leading as a co-sponsor on 'Medicare for All,' on the Green New Deal, on $15 an hour minimum wage.”

Khanna was the last of his state’s House Democrats to endorse Padilla, a former California secretary of state who will face voters in 2022 as he seeks his first full term in the Senate.

Khanna, a high-profile progressive who served as national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders 's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, previously floated a potential primary challenge to Padilla next year, telling Politico in an interview in April that he was “keeping [his] options open.”

His endorsement on Monday lessens the potential of a bitter intraparty in the California Senate race next year. While it will be Padilla’s first Senate campaign, his incumbent status, high profile and broad backing from California Democrats make him the heavy favorite to win.