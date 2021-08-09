NYPD seeking man behind Morrisania stabbing, victim severely injured

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) Police are in search of a man who stabbed another man in the head in an isolated attack in the Bronx on Sunday, according to PIX 11.

Officials said it took place around 5 p.m. on St. Pauls Place, near Fulton Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.

The suspect neared the 49-year-old victim and without saying anything to him, pulled out a knife and struck the man in the head, police said.

The assailant abandoned the scene on foot, fleeing southbound on Fulton Avenue, per the NYPD.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to a local hospital after he sustained a deep cut to the head, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.