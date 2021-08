With the Washington Nationals season in evaluation mode for the remainder of this 2021 season, it is the perfect time to shut Patrick Corbin down in my opinion. Let him work on his mechanics away from prying eyes. With his ERA ballooning to 6.04 in tonight’s game, there is nothing to see right now. His 32-year-old arm can get some rest and a reset, while the lefty tries to figure out things away from the spotlight.