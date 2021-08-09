Limp Bizkit cancels remainder of its tour out of an abundance of caution
Limp Bizkit has cancelled their August tour due to health concerns. Rumors were that guitarist Wes Borland was sick following sound check at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey. That show was cancelled an hour before its scheduled start time. Borland has since posted on Instagram stating that he does not have Covid 19. In fact Borland is fully vaccinated. In a statement from the band via The Rapids Theater, Niagara Falls Facebook,metalinsider.net
