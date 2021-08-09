Limp Bizkit cancels remainder of its tour out of an abundance of caution

After playing Lollapalooza and a few other shows, Limp Bizkit cancelled the remainder of their August tour "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans." Frontman Fred Durst has now spoken more to Billboard about the cancellation. "In short, the system is still very flawed," he told Billboard. "Even if the performers, crews, staff, and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole. We are all in this together, and we all -- individually and as a whole -- have to make our best efforts to be as responsible and proactive as possible moving forward to combat and stop spreading COVID."