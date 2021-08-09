Foo Fighters fire love at Westboro Baptist Church

Foo Fighters took some time to spread a message of love before their Aug. 5th concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The band arrived in town to see the irrelevant Westboro Baptist Church protesting their appearance. The small group was carrying signs reading “No Peace for the Wicked” and “God Hates Your Idols.” The Foos decided to deliver a message of their own, a message of love. The band dressed as their alter ego “The Dee Gees,” arrived in a flatbed truck fully instrumentilized and playing music. Lead singer Dave Grohl had this to say to the already dancing protesters. The flatbed slowed to a stop as the band broke down on “You Should Be Dancing”,