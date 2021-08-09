Cancel
APH offering up to $100 in H-E-B gift cards to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Maeve Ashbrook
KVUE
KVUE
 6 days ago

Austin Public Health is giving out H-E-B gift cards to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. You can get a $50 gift card after each individual dose as long as you attend an APH event and fill out the exit survey.

If you get two doses and complete two surveys, you'll receive $100 in H-E-B credit.

In a memo to the Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler, Interim Director of APH Adrienne Sturrup said this incentive could help convince people who are unsure about whether or not to get vaccinated to do so.

“APH believes that the vast majority of community members who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have already done so,” Sturrup wrote. “Many of the remaining community members are in the 'moveable middle.' By offering this gift card incentive, APH hopes this population will be motivated to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.”

Sturrup said incentives are recommended to increase vaccination rates by the Community Preventive Services Task Force.

APH previously partnered with Central Health (CH) to give out gift cards at vaccine events. CH is analyzing surveys this month to determine the incentive's effectiveness, according to the memo.

“Anecdotally, CH reports that attendance at events has increased due to the availability of incentives,” Sturrup wrote.

Sturrup said vaccination rates increased in Ohio and New Mexico after the states announced lottery prizes, college scholarships and other money-related incentives. Twenty-seven more states and private businesses are also using incentive programs, according to the memo.

Adler is also proposing a $100 vaccine incentive for City of Austin employees. The proposal is valued at about $1.7 million, which is part of the 2022 budget.

