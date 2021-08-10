Moline-Coal Valley Schools employee killed in crash by KOA campground

A woman who worked for the Moline-Coal Valley School District died in a crash on Sunday, August 8th, near the KOA campground.

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries around 12:00 a.m. Sunday along the 2300 block of 78th Avenue W. in Rock Island.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Cecilia Nache, age 49, from Rock Island was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a special education paraprofessional at Wilson Middle School, according to the school's superintendent, Dr. Rachel Savage.

" She will be dearly missed," said Dr. Savage. "Our hearts go out to her family and the community as we mourn this devastating loss. Grief counseling and other support will be available as needed for any student or staff member."

Police records show that a 34-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the crash and was taken to the hospital after the crash. Brittany L. Griswold was arrested for DUI and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle out of Henry County.

An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.