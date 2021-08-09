Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Diocese of Corpus Christi mandates indoor masks for students, staff regardless of vaccine status

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 6 days ago
The Diocese of Corpus Christi has released back to school guidelines for all Catholic school campuses in the City.

Under their new 2021-2022 COVID-19 Mitigation Guidelines , masks will be required for everyone, regardless of their vaccine status.

"All students, school staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status," the guideline stated.

Leaders with the Diocese said the mask mandate will be something reevaluated every two weeks to see if they need to continue it.

Social distancing will also be practiced on campus. The guideline stated that desks will be no closer than three feet.

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 11.



