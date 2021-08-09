Cancel
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searching for second suspect in Bourbon Street shooting

WWL
 6 days ago

New Orleans police are searching for a second suspect in Sunday's Bourbon Street shooting.

According to New Orleans police, the man seen in the photo below is wanted in connection with the shooting.

It was the second weekend in a row that five people have been shot in a single incident on Bourbon Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZZ9G_0bMYTU4x00

Video from Earthcam shows the moment when gunshots rang out on Bourbon near Orleans early Sunday morning.

The crowded street clears out quickly as people run for their lives and several officers run towards the danger with their weapons drawn.

Soon after, an unidentified 17-year-old was arrested as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

