Gold Rebounds from ‘Flash Crash’, But Still Finishes at March Low

XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790. Update: After starting the new week on the back foot and edging lower toward $1,770, the XAU/USD pair regained its traction during the American trading hours on Monday and was last seen rising 0.4% at $1,786. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its safe-haven rivals in the risk-averse market environment. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down 4% on the day. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that the Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 18.3 in August from 43, missing the market expectation of 29 by a wide margin.