Vigil to be held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death

A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. in Wilson to honor a 5-year-old boy whose life was cut too short.

A Miracle Field honoring his life was built at that site.

Police say 25-year-old Darius Sessoms shot and killed Hinnant last August while the boy was riding his bike

"I just don't understand why he did it," a neighbor said at the time. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"

Sessoms is charged with murder. He's due back in court in December.