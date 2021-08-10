State alcohol agents recommend suspension of water park's license, citing fatal shooting, other incidents

Additional disturbances at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville, including a fatal shooting, are prompting the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to recommend suspension of its alcohol license, records show.

State regulators Aug. 6 recommended the suspension, according to a regulatory citation. Last month, $1,500 civil penalties were recommended in separate citations issued before the killing.

Waterpark general manager Dave Andrews said in a statement that the park is cooperating with police and state alcohol authorities "to ensure we exceed their standards regarding alcohol safety.

"We have made and will continue to make whatever changes deemed necessary to our business operations to exceed the TN ABC standards and to ensure that we are a safe and responsible tourism destination that all can enjoy.”

The new, Aug. 6 citation for failure to maintain a licensed establishment in compliance with local and state ordinances cites incidents that happened July 24 and July 31, records show.

Three incidents July 24 to which Sevierville police responded are detailed in an investigative report obtained by WBIR.

In one incident that afternoon, an intoxicated patron slapped a manager and was charged with public intoxication and assault. In another that evening, intoxicated patrons "began assaulting multiple patrons at random," for which they were charged, the investigative report states.

About two hours later, police stopped a "highly intoxicated" man trying to leave the attraction and ended up charging him with DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession, among other charges, records state.

The latest citation also includes reference to the July 31 homicide in the parking lot, for which Sarah Romine is facing charges for killing Kelsy Cook and shooting and wounding Angie Russell.

State ABC rules cited in the document address a business's obligation to maintain safe and orderly premises: "Each licensee shall maintain his establishment in a decent, orderly, and respectable manner in full compliance with all laws of Tennessee, Commission rules and regulations, federal statutes, and ordinances and laws of the municipality and/or county where licensed premises are located at all times."

Previous records obtained by WBIR show state alcohol authorities had cited the waterpark for incidents dating to June.