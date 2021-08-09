WATCH: County officials announce new measures to relieve hospitals during COVID-19 surge

As coronavirus infections surge and Texas hospitals once again contend with a pandemic which has reared its head in recent weeks, Freeman Coliseum's expo hall is being turned into an antibody infusion site.

Officials are about to provide more information on the initiative, which is being organized to assist health care workers at local hospitals, at 3:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

Antibody infusion is one treatment which has been adopted over the course of the pandemic, specifically as an effort to treat COVID-19 patients at an early enough stage where hospitalization or more severe symptoms may be avoided. Earlier in the pandemic, Bexar County hosted an infusion center which treated dozens of people a day.

As of Friday, more than 249,000 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while more than 9,600 were still ill. More than 3,600 have died from virus complications. Also as of Friday, there were 1,002 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals; early February was the last time the number was that high.

In response to the concerning rise in infections, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff are set to resume their evening COVID-19 response briefings for the first time since the spring on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.