Corn hole tournament raises money for renovation project

NORWALK — CLI held it's 2nd Cornhole Tournament at 38 W. Seminary St. Friday evening.

This week's champs walked away with $120 in winnings — and CLI raised another $600 toward the Kenilee Lanes Accessibility Renovation Project.

John Schwartz, CLI's Chief Executive Officer, said that "holding events like this in the center of town are why CLI has invested more than $750,000 in its 3 properties — 16 W. Main St., 38 W. Seminary St., and Kenilee Lanes at 14-16 E. Seminary St.. We bought this old, worn-out triplex at 38 W. Seminary and the vacant lot next door because the city of Norwalk has created such a great green space behind the gazebo that blends right in with our green space.

"We purposely didn't put a fence up around our property because we think it's important that people have a large enough green space for corn hole or Frisbee or whatever."

CLI is hosting one final corn hole tournament at 38 W. Seminary St. (behind the gazebo) on Friday, Sept. 10. All proceeds will go again to the Kenilee Lanes Accessibility Renovation Project. For more information about this tournament or CLI's plans to make Kenilee Lanes 100% wheelchair accessible an even better community hang-out, you can email John Schwartz at john@CLIsupports.com.