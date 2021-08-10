Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Nine staff members at Maine Medical Center emergency department test positive for COVID-19

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2NaX_0bMWa3lE00

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Maine Medical Center.

Hospital officials said nine staff members in the emergency department tested positive, including those who were fully vaccinated against the virus. Those tests were reported to the Maine CDC on Aug. 5.

The hospital has tested everyone who works in the emergency department as a precaution and is expanding testing to support staff. Hospital officials said late Monday as of Aug. 4, 87.2% of employees at Maine Medical Center were fully vaccinated.

Maine Medical Center’s newly formed nurses union shared a statement saying, in part, “additional staff are reported to have tested positive in another department. We are assessing the situation to find out how this has happened.”

“We want Maine Med to ensure that all frontline staff members have the personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs safely. And we want to make sure the hospital is following all safety protocols,” said Todd Ricker, lead labor representative for the Maine State Nurses Association.

The Maine Medical Association, an organization which works to support physicians, said in a statement, “Maine's physicians first hope none of the Maine Med cases are serious. The best way out of the pandemic is vaccination. Period. We've been encouraged that Maine hospitals have recently announced mandates, including Maine Med. It's shocking that they are necessary for health care workers. The vaccines are not only very safe and effective but critical when your job includes caring for sick people.”

Maine Medical Center officials said they contacted patients in the emergency department to have them get tested but none of those patients have tested positive so far.

Comments / 19

CNN

CNN

613K+
Followers
91K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Vaccines
Portland, ME
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Cdc#The Maine Cdc#Maine Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

More than a year later, America grapples with long Covid

(CNN) — "I was told to go home and rest, that everything would be fine in two weeks. Sadly, those two weeks for me have never come," said Chimére Smith, 39, one of many Americans fighting long Covid. According to multiple studies, long Covid may affect up to a third...
Weedsport, NYPosted by
CNN

Bus crashes near Weedsport Thruway exit, injuring 57 people

A bus carrying 57 people rolled over Saturday afternoon on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport, injuring the driver and passengers and causing significant delays on the thoroughfare. The New York State Police said troopers responded to the crash at 12:41 p.m. in the town of Brutus. The bus,...
TrafficPosted by
CNN

The infrastructure bill is more about maintaining train service than upgrading it

Washington, DC (CNN) — Don't expect any 200 mph trains that rival Europe and Asia's best, or even cheaper fares. Transportation experts think the infrastructure bill could be the start of a turning point for the disadvantaged state of US rail travel. But the bill doesn't change the fallout of Americans looking past rail for generations. Deep barriers remain to rail travel thriving in the US as in other leading nations.
WorldPosted by
CNN

Clarissa Ward on the risks of reporting from Afghanistan

Clarissa Ward said CNN’s crews in Afghanistan are being “exceptionally cautious,” and will leave if necessary. But “for so many Afghans, that’s simply not an option,” she says. “They’re here, they have to stay, they have to live with the consequences of this next chapter.”

Comments / 19

Community Policy