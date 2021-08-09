Cancel
Waco, TX

Still haven't gotten back-to-school shopping done? Here's where you can find some deals

KCEN
KCEN
 6 days ago

Getting kids back to school can be overwhelming for parents with buying new clothes, shoes and school supplies.

A big question is: Where can you get the cheapest school supplies? We went ahead and checked out what you can expect to spend.

First, we went to Teacherlists.com . It's a website where school staff upload lists, then they're automatically shared with major retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon. All schools may not be on there, but it's a good place to start.

We searched for Waco ISD by typing in a zip code, then clicked on one of the elementary schools, chose the fifth grade list and got to shopping.

What's pretty cool is you can click on the retailer icon and it takes you to a pre-filled cart.

Amazon

We clicked on Amazon first, and many of the items were already there. However, some were unavailable so we searched for similar items. After a bit of browsing we were ready to check out.

The subtotal came out to $193.

Target

Next, we clicked over to the Target website and decided to do curbside pickup. However some things weren't available. We searched for alternatives and some items were only available to ship, so we went ahead and chose that option.

The subtotal came out to $92.

Walmart

Lastly, we tried Walmart with curbside pickup as well and encountered the same issue. Some things were only available for shipping.

So again, we searched for those missing items, found them and we were ready to check out.

The subtotal came out to $84.

It's important to note some items were different brands, which means prices may vary.

Results

Out of all three retailers, Walmart had the lowest total at $84.

Amazon was by far the most expensive at $192, but that's because some items came in bigger quantities.

The big takeaway is both Walmart and Target were less than $100.

So you can search each item one by one and compare prices online or just visit the store and find what's available there.

No matter what you choose, happy back-to-school shopping.

