Deputies: Man who stole car, crashed it into Erie Canal facing multiple charges
SWEDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — Deputies say the man accused of stealing a car and crashing it into the Erie Canal Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the man, who was not named by deputies was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and the third-degree unlawful fleeing police officer, along with multiple other violations.www.whec.com
Comments / 0