Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Deputies: Man who stole car, crashed it into Erie Canal facing multiple charges

WHEC TV-10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — Deputies say the man accused of stealing a car and crashing it into the Erie Canal Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the man, who was not named by deputies was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and the third-degree unlawful fleeing police officer, along with multiple other violations.

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Sweden, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Whec#Brockport Police#Monro County Sheriffs#Whec Cmolineaux#Mcso#Monroe County Sheriff#Monroesheriffny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Sweden
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Afghanistan's president flees the country as Taliban moves to take Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, who for hours had been on the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

US forward Carli Lloyd announces retirement

Carli Lloyd made it official Monday and announced her retirement from soccer. The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career. Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the U.S team’s 4-3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy