INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library announced Monday that select library branches will soon be open seven days a week. Starting Aug. 15, the following campuses will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.: Central Library, Eagle, Glendale, Nora, Southport and Warren. The InfoZone at the Children’s Museum will also be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.