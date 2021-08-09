Bibb deputies arrest man wanted for stabbing his girlfriend

Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend at the Northwood Apartments on Thomaston Road last week.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Shawndarius Johnson was wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 26-year-old woman after a domestic dispute.

The woman was taken by a Bibb deputy to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. She has since been released.

The release says Johnson turned himself over to the sheriff’s office just after 12 p.m. Monday. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the 3rd degree. He does not have a bond.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.