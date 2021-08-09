St. Francis Medical Center’s support team has arrived
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The St. Francis Medical Center announced they are welcoming clinical help from the State of Louisiana. According to the medical center, a group of healthcare professionals has arrived in Monroe and more support staff are on the way. The medical center says this influx of medical professionals will allow them to increase their patient care capacity by opening an additional 58 beds for COVID-19 patients during this current surge.www.myarklamiss.com
