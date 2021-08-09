Will Haskell to release first book published by Simon & Schuster "100,000 First Bosses: My Unlikely Path as a 22-Year-Old Lawmaker"
One of the youngest state senators in American history, Connecticut’s Will Haskell representing the towns of Redding, Ridgefield, Wilton, and parts of Bethel, Weston, Westport, and New Canaan in District 26, is releasing his first book on January 18th, 2022. Haskell announced to the world on Twitter @WillHaskellCT “I'm so excited to announce something I worked on when we were all stuck at home... I wrote a book!”news.hamlethub.com
