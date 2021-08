You can finally consider college football officially back because the first preseason poll of the year is out. The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Tuesday afternoon, with Texas debuting at No. 19. For the first time in years, this feels like the right position for the Longhorns to be ranked. Not too high, like the top 15 rankings in 2018 and 2019, but not low enough where they are dismissed as a solid football team.