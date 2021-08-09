Cancel
Ducks sign Max Comtois, two others to multi-year deals

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

The Anaheim Ducks signed forwards Max Comtois and Max Jones as well as defenseman Josh Mahura to multi-year contracts on Monday. Comtois' deal is for two years through the 2022-23 season, and Jones' pact is for three seasons. Mahura's two-year contract through the 2022-23 season is a two-way deal for the first season.

Max Comtois
#Nhl Draft#Multi#The Anaheim Ducks#Nhl Draft
