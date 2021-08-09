Ducks sign Max Comtois, two others to multi-year deals

Jonathan Bernier knew he was having a great year. He also knew he was tired of playing in games that didn’t matter. It was getting to him. Not that he was miserable being a Detroit Red Wing. Signing there in summer 2018 turned out to be a great move for his career. As a father of three, he grew roots in Birmingham, Mich., alongside his wife, Martine Forget. They loved the neighbourhood and the schools. They were big family people. And, on the ice, by Bernier’s second season as a Red Wing, he earned his longest look as a starting goaltender since the days of his big opportunity with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2013-14 through 2015-16. Gradually earning a bigger share of the pie than Jimmy Howard’s, Bernier established himself as the backbone of a rebuilding Red Wings squad. This past season, sharing the net with Thomas Greiss, Bernier delivered the best work of his career.