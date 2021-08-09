Cancel
Maine State

Maine's independent senator pushes government to only use US-grown flowers

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine's independent senator is joining a push to call on the federal government to only procure flowers grown in the United States. Sen. Angus King said the “American Grown Act” would require the office of the president as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State to only procure cut flowers and cut greens grown in America. King said the “vast majority” of flowers currently purchased by the government are foreign grown.

