New Paltz, NY

SUNY New Paltz tightens mask policy for fall semester

By Frances Marion Platt
hudsonvalleyone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 31, Hudson Valley One published an article headlined, “Masks optional for vaxxed students at SUNY New Paltz this fall,” with a caveat toward the end noting, “These updated protocols are subject to change as COVID-19-related conditions evolve.” And change they did, almost immediately, reflecting the rapid flux in the state of transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. As of presstime, in response to worsening COVID statistics countywide, masks will now be required inside campus facilities for all students arriving for the fall semester, vaccinated or not.

