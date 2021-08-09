Consult on damages for crime victims with convictions, court tells government

Part I of how and when to use expert witnesses in your court case, you may now be wondering where to find such a person. Firstly, know that, unless you’re representing yourself, it’s up to a survivor’s lawyer whether to engage an expert witness in a court case. Unfortunately, some attorneys are not aware of how much their client’s case can be strengthened by testimony about coercive control and domestic abuse. Sometimes lawyers resist raising the issue of domestic abuse in cases related to divorce, custody or other matters for good reasons; sometimes they are simply not familiar with the issues. Fortunately, several websites offer extensive materials related to legal issues in domestic violence, including most notably the Battered Women’s Justice Project. You and your attorneys may want to review these resources, to get an idea of ways to frame your case.