Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Consult on damages for crime victims with convictions, court tells government

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public should be consulted on whether crime victims should be barred from getting compensation if they have an unspent conviction, judges say. The High Court ruling against the justice secretary follows a legal challenge by a woman who was sexually abused aged eight but denied damages. Kim Mitchell, who...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Kim Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Uk#High Court#Iicsa#Bbc Action Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

ICE deportation agents ordered not to detain crime victims

The Biden administration on Wednesday issued new guidance instructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to refrain from detaining and deporting immigrants who were victims of crimes, barring extraordinary circumstances. By minimizing the "chilling effect" of potential deportation, interim ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a memo to agents,...
Detroit, MIccenterdispatch.com

Court extends intimidation crime to transgender victims

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan law that prohibits intimidation based on gender covers people who are transgender, the state Court of Appeals said Thursday. The court ruled in the case of a transgender woman who was shot in the shoulder after being confronted by a man at a Detroit gas station.
Saint Louis, MOkcur.org

Report On Gun Crimes: Are Gun-Courts The Solution?

According to one report which aggregated data on gun-related crimes in St. Louis. the average period for a case to be processed is nine months and how that case is treated is influenced by multiple factors stemming from race. Richard Rosenfeld suggests a solution to both issues might be a...
Public Safetywnin.org

Crime Victim Education Campaign Underway

They're sending people to their website with various resources for victims of violent crime in Indiana. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is launching the effort to connect victims of violent crime with support and services. A release from the ICJI says that not enough people know what support is available for violent crime victims.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Scottish health secretary sues nursery over ‘race discrimination’

The Scottish health secretary and his wife have started court proceedings against a nursery in Dundee over alleged racial discrimination.SNP politician Humza Yousaf and his partner Nadia El-Nakla took the step after Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry said it did not have enough space to accommodate their young daughter.They claim that the decision was discriminatory, given that the white child of a friend was later offered a place at the same facility.The Daily Record newspaper tested this notion by sending the nursery bogus enquiries from a white family and a Muslim family. While the former application was accepted,...
Lawdomesticshelters.org

How to Find an Expert Witnesses for Court: Part 2

Part I of how and when to use expert witnesses in your court case, you may now be wondering where to find such a person. Firstly, know that, unless you’re representing yourself, it’s up to a survivor’s lawyer whether to engage an expert witness in a court case. Unfortunately, some attorneys are not aware of how much their client’s case can be strengthened by testimony about coercive control and domestic abuse. Sometimes lawyers resist raising the issue of domestic abuse in cases related to divorce, custody or other matters for good reasons; sometimes they are simply not familiar with the issues. Fortunately, several websites offer extensive materials related to legal issues in domestic violence, including most notably the Battered Women’s Justice Project. You and your attorneys may want to review these resources, to get an idea of ways to frame your case.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

ICE directed to avoid deportation of victims of crime

The Biden administration is directing its immigration enforcement officials to abstain from arresting those seeking to stay in the U.S. after becoming victims of crime. A memo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Wednesday notes that Congress created immigration benefits to “encourage noncitizen victims to seek assistance and report crimes committed against them despite their undocumented status.”
Public SafetyBBC

Forensic officers seen at PC death property in Kidderminster

A serving police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead, police said. Officers were called to an address in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, where the man, a 39-year-old West Mercia Police officer, and child were found. Forensic officers have been seen conducting searches at the semi-detached house. An investigation has...
U.K.finchannel.com

Modern slavery offences sentencing guidelines published

The FINANCIAL — The Sentencing Council has published the first sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of Modern Slavery offences including slavery, forced labour, human trafficking or an offence committed to facilitate human trafficking. The new guidelines, which were developed following consultation and come into effect on 1 October 2021, will...
Greenville County, SCwspa.com

SC Supreme Court affirms criminal conviction of Will Lewis

The criminal conviction of former Greenville county sheriff Will Lewis has been affirmed by the South Carolina Supreme Court. Lewis was convicted of common law misconduct in office and misconduct by a public officer. He was accused of misusing his position and county resources to pursue an affair with his...
Dallas County, TXWashington Times

Appeals court upholds Amber Guyger murder conviction

DALLAS — A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger...
Tuscumbia, ALTimes Daily

Capital murder conviction upheld by appellate court

TUSCUMBIA — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the capital murder conviction of Benjamin Young, who was convicted in the March 1, 2016, shooting death of Ki-Jana Freeman. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
Public Safetybuffalonynews.net

Canadian convicted in Chinese court sentenced to death

BEIJING, China: A Chinese court, on Tuesday, upheld a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling a day before another court is due to rule on the case of another Canadian accused of spying. The court proceedings in China took place while lawyers in Canada, representing Meng Wanzhou, the detained...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Thai court suspends government order on 'false messages'

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Thai court on Friday suspended the implementation of a government order to ban the dissemination of “false messages” and distorted news, ruling it breached individual rights and freedom enshrined in the constitution. Media groups had filed a petition to revoke the order after accusing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy