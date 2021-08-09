Back to school: You and your IT team should always be learning

Use the annual return to school to reflect on and revise continuous learning for you and your staff. One of the interesting aspects of having children is being reconnected to the school calendar. For my first two decades of consciousness, school ruled the annual cycle of vacation planning, yearning for summer break and the weeks of excitement and perhaps a bit of dread before starting a new school year. A few years after entering the workforce, I largely forgot about the rhythms of the school calendar, save for occasionally noticing the presence or absence of bright yellow school buses plying the roads during my commute. Now that I have children, we're once again subject to the school calendar and attuned to its nuances.