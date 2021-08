As we say our goodbyes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (“Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, effective in 2 weeks,” Aug. 10, 2021), let’s remember that he did a great job as our governor by keeping us in New York informed daily as to how he intended to lead our great state through this pandemic. When the federal government completely botched any kind of leadership in this regard, we could take solace that Cuomo would keep his constituents informed and give them a real sense of security. He also made sure that groups would not be able to pollute our beautiful state by fracking. Some states would have welcomed these polluters in with open arms and called it a “jobs program.”