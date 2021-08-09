The Wolfgang Puck Recipe Bobby Flay Swears By

Bobby Flay has been a part of the culinary landscape for a long time. His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, and he has more than his fair share of awards and accolades. Flay has written cookbooks, created restaurants, been crowned Iron Chef more times than any other chef (via The Recipe), hosted countless food shows, and even starred in an animated movie as himself in "Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost." A few years ago, Flay revealed to First We Feast that "Jay-Z is the Emeril Lagasse of the rap world. I really want to be Jay-Z, but I don't want to say it myself." We are pretty certain Flay has reached Jay-Z status, so he can check that off his list as well.