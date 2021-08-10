Galesburg man charged with battery, aggravated sexual assault

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on several charges Sunday after allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a woman. Galesburg police responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., at 8:28 a.m. Sunday for a report of a sexual assault. The victim, a 24-year-old Galesburg woman, was hesitant to tell officers the name of the suspect or location of the assault due to fear, but confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and agreed to have a sexual assault kit completed at a Peoria hospital. Officers were later advised that the victim suffered a broken tailbone and a possible concussion.