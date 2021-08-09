Report: Luis Rojas’ job safe despite Mets’ free fall

Luis Rojas held a meeting for his Mets on Wednesday afternoon to remind them that everything is fine. The meeting was sparked by the reality that everything is not fine. Just being playful here. The Mets’ skipper hardly sounded like a man in denial as he shared details of what he told his players. Instead, Rojas explained, he strove to remind them that they’ve come a long way just to get here, their 89th straight day atop the National League East, and therefore they can overcome the funk that has fallen upon them in the dog days of August.