How to enable screen sharing for Google Meet in Chrome on a Mac

Google continues to add useful, user-friendly features to its popular Chrome browser. One is the ability to quickly and easily check what privacy permissions you've granted to the various websites you visit, whether on mobile or desktop. Released with the Chrome 92 update, this feature allows you just to tap or hit a few quick toggles from the URL bar rather than diving into the Chrome flags or settings. We'll show you how easy it is to control these privacy permissions per website when you're in Google Chrome.