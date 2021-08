ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the last few weeks, people have gone from buying tickets to events, concerts and festivals to being told that they will once again be postponed due to the latest surge of COVID-19. Many people were caught off guard when New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest announced that they would postpone their festival until next year because of COVID-19 concerns. However, in Central Louisiana, people are coming out to events in full swing while they still can at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.