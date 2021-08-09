Cancel
How to use the Windows Media Creation Tool to create a Windows 10 ISO file

By Mark Kaelin
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free Windows Media Creation Tool from Microsoft grants you the power to create your own bootable Windows 10 backup, but you have to find and download it first. Whether you are preparing for the infamous worst-case scenario or just want to have a backup on hand for testing purposes, creating a Windows 10 ISO file is a must. This basic operating principle is particularly true for those of us operating in the unpredictable world of information technology and business systems. No matter how careful you are, no matter how prepared, you will need a Windows 10 ISO file someday.

