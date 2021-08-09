How to use the Windows Media Creation Tool to create a Windows 10 ISO file

In this post, we will discuss how to add and embed lyrics to MP3 files in Windows 11/10. Lyrics are an important tag of MP3 and other audio tracks. You can learn the exact lyrics of the song by having a look at the lyrics tag of an MP3 file. Now, if you want to add lyrics to MP3 files, how to do that? Well, that is what we are going to talk about in this article. Here, we are going to mention different methods to add or embed lyrics into MP3 files on Windows 11/10. We will be sharing different tools and required steps to add lyrics to an MP3 song. Let’s check them out!