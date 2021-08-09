How to use the Windows Media Creation Tool to create a Windows 10 ISO file
The free Windows Media Creation Tool from Microsoft grants you the power to create your own bootable Windows 10 backup, but you have to find and download it first. Whether you are preparing for the infamous worst-case scenario or just want to have a backup on hand for testing purposes, creating a Windows 10 ISO file is a must. This basic operating principle is particularly true for those of us operating in the unpredictable world of information technology and business systems. No matter how careful you are, no matter how prepared, you will need a Windows 10 ISO file someday.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0