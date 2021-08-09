Cancel
Rangers agree to historic contract with Igor Shesterkin

By Mark Fischer
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rangers agreed to a historic four-year extension with restricted free agent and starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin on Monday. The deal carries an average annual value of $5.666 million, making it the largest second contract for a goalie in league history, The Post’s Larry Brooks reported. The previous record was...

