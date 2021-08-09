Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across reopened border

By Geoff Robins, Jason Redmond, GeneviÃ¨ve NORMAND
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyOi2_0bMUzd0O00
The US-Canada border in Blaine, Washington state, as non-essential travel reopened to fully vaccinated Americans /AFP

American visitors trickled across the Canada-US border on Monday, cheering the reopening of the world's longest land boundary 17 months after all non-essential travel was halted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ottawa lifted quarantine requirements for US citizens and permanent residents arriving with proof of vaccination.

"It's absolutely wonderful," Vicki Poulin said of the border reopening. "We're just so happy to be here."

"I thought there would be more vehicles on the road but to my surprise it was a very nice ride up," she told AFP.

The Canadian-born resident of Queensbury, New York, her American husband and their dog Sully used to make the trip to see her extended family in Montreal almost every month, but have not been able to visit since the border was shuttered in March 2020.

At the Lacolle, Quebec checkpoint, 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Montreal, drivers rolled up one after another with proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test prior to travel in hand.

Most travellers interviewed by AFP said their crossings went smoothly. Lineups were much shorter than expected and border agents' review of documents took only a few minutes for each vehicle.

Richard Antaki, who left before dawn and drove nonstop from New York City to be among the first in line at the border crossing, was all smiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUOYd_0bMUzd0O00
Back on the road -- the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada /AFP

"I was so happy that they opened (the border) because I have a lot of friends in Canada," he said.

The octogenarian globetrotter said he was so eager to reconnect with friends in Montreal that he hasn't seen in more than a year and a half that he "didn't touch the brakes" of his car the entire ride up.

Others were reportedly eager to go to their cottages in the Canadian wilds.

- US reviewing border closure -

In recent months, Ottawa and Washington faced intense pressure from travel and tourism groups to ease travel and border restrictions.

Starting September 7, if Covid-19 case numbers remain relatively low, Canada is to further lift restrictions to allow all foreign nationals to also fly to the country for leisure.

In anticipation, the government on Monday authorized five more Canadian airports to once again receive international flights, though quarantines upon arrival are still mandated for airline passengers -- for now.

Inbound international flights had been previously forced to land only in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto or Vancouver.

Washington, meanwhile, has yet to relax its own travel rules. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week it was "continuing to review" its border restrictions for Canadians wishing to head south for a vacation.

Half of the US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 81 percent of Canadians have received a single dose and 68 percent are fully immunized.

But Covid-19 cases are starting to climb once again across North America, led by the Delta variant after a steep drop in infections in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Emq04_0bMUzd0O00
Travellers wait to cross into Canada at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls /AFP

US citizens and permanent residents who have had their full course of doses of a vaccine approved by Canadian authorities at least 14 days before arrival are now allowed to cross the border into Canada.

Travellers must also be asymptomatic on arrival.

"It's great!" commented New Yorker Scott Miller, looking forward with his two daughters to a Canadian vacation that happened to coincide with the border reopening.

"Canadian folks are always so welcoming and so nice. We are looking forward to see our northern neighbors again," he said.

Miller said he planned to "see the sights, enjoy the food, some smoked meat, some poutine (a Canadian dish of fries, cheese curds and gravy) and probably visit the botanical garden (in Montreal)."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Border Checkpoint#Us Citizens#Americans#Afp American#Covid#White House#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
Public HealthTime Out Global

Canada will start welcoming all vaccinated travellers in September

It's been a long time coming, but the world's longest international border is about to fling open its doors once again. On August 9, Canada will reopen to fully vaccinated American citizens and US permanent residents. Then, on September 7, the country intends to allow travelers from any country to enter for tourism. Children who are not yet eligible for vaccination or unvaccinated dependent children can enter with a fully vaccinated guardian.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

TORONTO — (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Public HealthBuffalo News

What to know about COVID-19 restrictions for traveling between US, Canada

The United States last month extended its pandemic restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada land border for at least a month. The announcement came shortly after Canada shared plans to reopen the border to fully vaccinated Americans in August. Here’s what the current restrictions mean for travel between the...
Public HealthTimes Daily

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
U.S. Politicslyndentribune.com

Canada opens border to U.S. citizens

WHATCOM – After nearly 17 months of closures, the Canadian government opened the country’s border to fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. According to a July 19 news release by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the border reopens to fully vaccinated travelers all around the world on Sept. 7. That news release can be seen in its entirety at https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.
Travelq957.com

U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to “Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution”, according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada’s travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows...
Americasbackpacker.com

Canada Opens Its Border on Monday. Here’s What US Hikers Need to Know.

On August 9, Canada will finally reopen its borders, allowing vaccinated travelers who are citizens or permanent residents of the United States to enter for the first time since the country put a Covid-motivated closure in place almost 16 months ago. For those who live along the world’s largest international border—not to mention hikers who have postponed trips over the past year—it’s a step towards normalcy. But if you’re planning on taking advantage of the newly-opening border, there are a few things you’ll need to know.
Travelwabcradio.com

Vaccinated US Citizens May Resume Travel to Canada as of Today

Canada (AP)-As of today, Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 are again allowed to travel to and from Canada for business or pleasure. Canada has announced the lifting of its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit. It is not however a two way street. The US is...
Public Healthnbcboston.com

Canada Eases COVID Rules, Allowing Visits From the US to Resume

The border with Canada reopened to travelers from the United States Monday, ending a long wait from many people eager to see loved ones north of the border. "Long 19 months, that's for sure," said Deb Burnor, who lives in Vermont but whose parents and siblings live in Canada. Border...
Healthlonelyplanet.com

Québec is the first province in Canada to launch vaccine passports

Québec is the first province in Canada to announce the introduction of a vaccine passport. Similar to programs in New York City and Europe, the pass will allow individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated to access some non-essential services. The pass is set to be introduced on September 1...
LifestylePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

People Were Lined Up For Eight Hours To Get Into Canada Monday

The wait to get into Canada for the first time in 17 months stretched up to eight hours for some travelers in International Falls on Monday according to the Star Tribune. The border had been closed for nonessential travel from the beginning of last year's pandemic until yesterday, so people were eager to get up north for some fishing, shopping and vacationing.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy