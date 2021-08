Alright, nobody is complaining, but it’s a fair question. Fresh off the heels of the ACC’s ninth best recruiting year in 2020, and then the 11th best recruiting pool in the conference in 2021, Syracuse basketball already reeled in three four-stars in 2022. That ranks second in the ACC with only North Carolina in front of them. All of a sudden, 2022 has SU’s recruiting class ranked fifth in the nation. What changed from the dark days of Syracuse recruiting (2017-2020) when the Orange never cracked the top-30?