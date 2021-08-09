Cancel
College Sports

The question for Notre Dame will be what conference do they want to be in?

By tarheelblue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame has the ability to save the ACC if that's the conference they would most want to be in. But if they choose not to save the ACC, they will eventually have to join either the SEC or the B1G. Once the Big 12 and ACC have imploded, the B1G and SEC will not allow Notre Dame to remain independent forever. They will have enough power to force Notre Dame to join a conference when they are the only two left standing. So the ultimate question for Notre Dame is, would you rather be in the ACC, SEC, or B1G?

