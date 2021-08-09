Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Observations From Practice Day 10 on Monday at Titans Camp

By Jim Wyatt
tennesseetitans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – The Titans took the field on Monday for their 10th practice of training camp. -One of the best defensive plays of the day came during the first team period, when linebacker Jayon Brown intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass that was tipped by outside linebacker John Simon. -Later in...

www.tennesseetitans.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Matthias Farley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Titans Camp#Logan Woodside#Titans#Jets#Breon Borders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans should make a move for Jordan Hicks immediately

In a month, the Tennessee Titans will play the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 season opener. Right now the Titans are considered favorites in that game, but a lot could change in a month. One thing that will certainly change is the rosters of both teams since the NFL mandates that every team cuts their team from 90 players to 53 players.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) launch their preseason schedule this week as they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons (0-0). Friday, August 13 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Nashville Affiliate: WKRN Ch. 2 (ABC) Bowling Green, KY: WNKY Ch. 40 (NBC 40.1/CBS 40.2) Chattanooga, TN: WRCB Ch. 3 (NBC) Evansville, IN: WTVW Ch....
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Weekend Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From Titans Fans

NASHVILLE – We're off and running at Titans camp. Nine practices down, and a few more to go before the preseason opener on Friday night in Atlanta. The Titans have Sunday off, so I figured it's a good day for another mailbag. Let's do it…. Here's the link to ask...
NFLFanSided

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill continues to receive mixed reviews

Depending on who you talk to Ryan Tannehill is either in the middle of a career renaissance or the product of playing behind a great offensive line while being surrounded with all-star talent. Sometimes, you just have to ask yourselves what people are looking at. The Tennessee Titans weren’t what they are now until Tannehill supplanted Marcus Mariota in the lineup and led this team on a two-year run that included an NFC Championship Game appearance at the end of the 2019-2020 season and a division title a season ago.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans Begin Preseason at Atlanta

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) The game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines. Fans in the Nashville television market can livestream...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

20 Things That Caught My Eye On the First Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans in 2021

NASHVILLE – The Titans released their first 2021 Unofficial Depth Chart on Monday morning. The first thing I noticed was the word "Unofficial" written in bold letters across the top, with the words, 'As of August 8, 2021' under it. Keep in mind the Titans aren't even two weeks into training camp, and they're roughly five weeks away from the regular season opener against the Cardinals in September 12 at Nissan Stadium.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Agree to Terms With Safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Also on Thursday, the Titans waived receiver Kalija Lipscomb and offensive lineman Adam Coon (waived-injured). A fourth-round pick by Seattle in the 2017 NFL Draft, Thompson has spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Browns and...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans DL Denico Autry Plans to Attack With a "Bulldog Mentality"

NASHVILLE – Kevin Byard has noticed teammate Denico Autry﻿'s hands, the same hands responsible for blocking eight kicks in his NFL career. "The guy's hands are huge," Byard said on Tuesday while discussing the big defensive lineman, who spent four years with the Raiders and three with the Colts before signing with the Titans back in March.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Falcons on Friday Night

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Falcons in the preseason opener on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill won't play in tonight's game. Instead, back-up Logan Woodside will get the start, and he's expected to play at least until halftime. Matt Barkley, signed earlier this month to replace DeShone Kizer, will finish the contest. At this point, Woodside remains the favorite to be the team's No.2 QB in 2021, although it's been a while since Titans fans have seen him in extended action. Woodside, of course, didn't get a chance to play in the preseason in 2020. In four preseason contests in 2019, Woodside completed 46-of-76 passes for 539 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Woodside started the 2019 preseason finale against Bears and played the entire game, finishing the night completing 17-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. A strong performance against the Falcons could ease the minds of some fans. But an off night, coupled with an impressive performance by Barkley, could at least spark some chatter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Alex Smith Lands New Job

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has reportedly landed a new job. Smith, who made one of the most-inspiring comebacks in NFL history, retired from the league following the 2020 season. However, he’s taken a new job that will keep him close to the sport. According to New York Post sports...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy