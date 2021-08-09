Observations From Practice Day 10 on Monday at Titans Camp

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Falcons in the preseason opener on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill won't play in tonight's game. Instead, back-up Logan Woodside will get the start, and he's expected to play at least until halftime. Matt Barkley, signed earlier this month to replace DeShone Kizer, will finish the contest. At this point, Woodside remains the favorite to be the team's No.2 QB in 2021, although it's been a while since Titans fans have seen him in extended action. Woodside, of course, didn't get a chance to play in the preseason in 2020. In four preseason contests in 2019, Woodside completed 46-of-76 passes for 539 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Woodside started the 2019 preseason finale against Bears and played the entire game, finishing the night completing 17-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. A strong performance against the Falcons could ease the minds of some fans. But an off night, coupled with an impressive performance by Barkley, could at least spark some chatter.