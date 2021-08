Let's face it—your spice cabinet probably has quite a few old bottles of seasonings you never touch. But a new recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 27 will likely have you taking stock of what's on your spice rack—and maybe even throwing a few bottles away. McCormick & Company, Inc., one of the most trusted brands in the world of seasonings and spices, announced that it's voluntarily recalling two very popular products and they say you need to throw them away ASAP. Read on to find out if what you're sprinkling on your dinner is safe to eat.