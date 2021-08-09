Jake Van Emburgh

We come to you this week as one sweaty mess from Williston, where I am doing the never-ending task of cleaning up my dad's ranch. Finding all kinds of treasures out here. I had forgotten my dad once ran for Williams County Commissioner (found a "Vote for Keith Kulland" card) and also found tickets for a 1990 Buffalo Hunt. There is so much "stuff" out here; I find something new almost daily. 140 World War II legit army helmets with liners? Yep, I found them (they even have names on the front!) in one of the million storage sheds out here. It may sound like I'm complaining but be sure that I am not. It's actually very interesting to basically go through the history of my dad's life while I rummage through and get things back in shape out here. There have been many other things found that I probably shouldn't mention, I'll just let you use your imagination. So, now you know where I am this week, but there are many things sports-wise to get us all caught up on, so let's do it!