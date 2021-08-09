Cancel
Jake Van Emburgh

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayed four seasons at Oklahoma where he tallied over 100 combined collegiate victories. Big 12 Freshman of the Year and ITA Central Region Rookie of the Year in 2018. Earned All-Big 12 honors in both singles and doubles during his freshman campaign. As a sophomore, he went 17-9 and was...

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Detroit Sports Nation

Another Big 12 team is interested in leaving for the Big Ten

With reports everywhere that Texas and Oklahoma are potentially leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, other reports/rumors are surfacing that other Big 12 teams are being proactive about planning their next move. According to Dylan Buckingham, Oklahoma State has spoken to the Big Ten and the conference has been...
Golf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Reggie Bass decommits from Illinois basketball

WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Reggie Bass is reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-4 guard posted on Twitter Tuesday night he is decommitting after pledging to play for Illinois on March 19th. Bass has offers from several high major schools including Florida, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Providence and Oregon State. The...
1958 Football Team Captain Dick Schafrath Passes Away

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Department of Athletics has learned of the passing of three-year football letterman and 1958 team captain Dick Schafrath. A former member of the Department of Athletics contacted Ohio State with the news and then this afternoon the Cleveland Browns, for whom Schafrath was a legendary performer for 13 years, announced his passing on its website. He was 84.
Tucker Welcomes Vocel, Van Emburgh and Yakubov for 2021-22 Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State director of tennis Ty Tucker has welcomed Matej Vocel, Jake Van Emburgh and Reece Yakubov onto an already talented roster for the 2021-22 season. Vocel played the last three seasons at Oklahoma State where he was a two-time All-Big 12 honoree in both singles and doubles. He was a first team singles honoree in 2019 and a unanimous selection in 2021. Also in 2019, he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, becoming just the seventh Cowboy in program history to earn the award. He took his game a step further in 2020 and was named an ITA All-American. He reached as high as No. 19 in the ITA singles rankings and was ranked No. 1 at one point in doubles during his Cowboy career.
Following Jake: This week, Arizona

Two weeks ago, Shelter Island’s Jay “Jake” Card III qualified for the 78th Arizona State Open at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club. This week, he played in the 54-hole event on the 7,100-yard, par-70 course, along with 156 other qualifiers. Leading off his first round with a 4-under par...
Jake's Take on Sports

We come to you this week as one sweaty mess from Williston, where I am doing the never-ending task of cleaning up my dad's ranch. Finding all kinds of treasures out here. I had forgotten my dad once ran for Williams County Commissioner (found a "Vote for Keith Kulland" card) and also found tickets for a 1990 Buffalo Hunt. There is so much "stuff" out here; I find something new almost daily. 140 World War II legit army helmets with liners? Yep, I found them (they even have names on the front!) in one of the million storage sheds out here. It may sound like I'm complaining but be sure that I am not. It's actually very interesting to basically go through the history of my dad's life while I rummage through and get things back in shape out here. There have been many other things found that I probably shouldn't mention, I'll just let you use your imagination. So, now you know where I am this week, but there are many things sports-wise to get us all caught up on, so let's do it!
Jake Benzinger News

The Indianapolis Colts made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, signing free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waiving offensive tackle Jake Benzinger. The Colts have made a pair of roster moves as they get back on the field for a Tuesday practice. Indianapolis announced the team has signed linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived offensive tackle Jake Benzinger.
Transfer Marco Steyn Joins Buckeyes for 2021-22 Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Jay Moseley has announced the addition of transfer Marco Steyn for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Steyn was a four-year standout at Wake Forest, playing in 27 events and holding a stroke average of 72.69. He recorded six Top 20 finishes, including a pair of Top 5 finishes. He had 34 rounds at par or better with a career-low round of 63.
Fischer, Rodriguez and Sears Named B1G Players to Watch

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s Kayla Fischer, Izzy Rodriguez and Emma Sears were all named Big Ten Women’s Soccer Players to Watch this season. As a team, the Buckeyes were picked by the league’s head coaches to finish third in the preseason poll. Fischer is coming off a first team...

