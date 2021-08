Normally when I come to this board (or any other college football board, for that matter) in August the tone is always optimistic and upbeat. This year seems different, however, to me because of the comments coming from the staff. The comments this year are a long way from a few years ago when Bronco commented about how few Division 1 level players were on our team. I think our staff is no-nonsense and direct, and their optimism in my case is contagious.