New Rising Stars program at Sheffield Elementary School pairs teen mentors with younger children

TURNERS FALLS — Even in the summer months, Sheffield Elementary School remains bustling with youthful liveliness, thanks to the Rising Stars youth leadership program. This inaugural session of the summer program is intended to bring excitement and learning to students in preschool through fifth grade who may be struggling academically. The school has enlisted motivated teenagers from the area to serve as mentors. Together, the children and teens engage in activities in varying mediums, ranging from the arts to athletics to cooking.